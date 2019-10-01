St. Louis Cardinals' Mike Shildt hypes team's heart and will in postgame speech

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gave his team a rousing postgame speech Sunday after they clinched the National League Central division title for the first time since 2015.

Shildt reminded his team that nobody has more heart than they do as they get ready to face National League East division champion Atlanta Braves.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES FIRE CLINT HURDLE AFTER 9 SEASONS, SNAPPING PLAYOFFS SPELL

“We love each other. I love you guys. You’re all a tremendous blessing,” Shildt said. “Next thing, you have completely earned this. One hundred percent earned this. Now, here’s the deal: Nobody has more heart than this group. Nobody we’re going to play has worked harder, more prepared, has more heart, has more cajones. Not a one person. Not a one team."

He added: “Now, here’s the gig. We don’t have any team meetings, but we do have three more left. When we pop champagne after the division series, when we pop champagne after the championship series and when we pop champagne after the World Series. Let’s Go!”

FELIX HERNANDEZ WALKS OFF MOUND FOR POSSIBLY FINAL TIME WITH SEATTLE MARINERS

The champagne started to fly after Shildt was finished with his speech.

It’s Shildt's first full season as manager of the Cardinals. St. Louis won 91 games to go along with their division crown. It’s the first time the team won more than 90 games since the 2015 season.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Their first playoff game against the Braves begins Thursday at 5:02 p.m.