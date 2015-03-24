Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald to be game-time decision against Seahawks

Arizona coach Bruce Arians says it will be a game-time decision as to whether Larry Fitzgerald will play against the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.

The eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver did not practice all week and was listed Friday as doubtful for the NFC West contest that pits the 9-1 Cardinals against 6-4 Seattle.

Arians says it's possible the wide receiver could play despite missing the entire week of practice because, at Fitzgerald's age, practice can be "overrated."

Fitzgerald said Thursday that he could play without practicing because he knows the game plan and is very familiar with the Seahawks.

Fitzgerald has played in 110 consecutive games, all but one of them as a starter. He's missed only four games in his 10-plus NFL seasons.

