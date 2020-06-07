Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald on George Floyd anger: 'The first step must be to listen to one another'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who grew up in Minneapolis, wrote in an essay for the New York Times about how the city, which has seen tragedy over the last couple of weeks, taught him about love.

George Floyd is the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after a now-former officer was seen kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, later was fired from the force and has faced charges including second-degree murder.

DREW BREES' WIFE, BRITTANY, APOLOGIZES: 'WE ARE THE PROBLEM'

Fitzgerald wrote that the same neighborhoods he visited with his mother as a child were on fire after “decades of disappointment, anger and frustration” with unequal treatment.

“We are not listening to one another,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Our winter of delay continues to result in cold hearts and lifeless bodies. The language of the unheard has broken the silence and our willful deafness has led to death and destruction. While our nation has struggled under the weight of a biological pandemic we also find our communities ravaged by the insidious disease of injustice.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fitzgerald wrote that the “first step must be to listen to one another” and he added that he’s hopeful after seeing “tens of millions of Americans from every race, religion, background and socioeconomic status that are trying to listen to one another and effectuate change” since Floyd’s death.