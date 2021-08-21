Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald says he doesn't have 'the urge to play right now'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about his future in the NFL during an appearance on Sirius XM’s "Let’s Go" with Jim Gray, and he said that he has no interest in suiting up this upcoming season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To be honest with you, I just don't have the urge to play right now," Fitzgerald said via NFL Network . "I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don't have the urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that… Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

During the offseason, Fitzgerald hasn’t been clear on whether or not he’d return this year.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly told Fitzgerald prior to training camp that the ball was in his court. In the meantime, Arizona improved the position by signing veteran A.J. Green and drafting Rondale Moore out of Vanderbilt in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fitzgerald, who played his entire 17-year career with Arizona, is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (1,432), receiving yards (17,492), and receiving touchdowns (121).

Last season, Fitzgerald hauled in 54 receptions for 409 yards and one score.