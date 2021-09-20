Cardinals' Kyler Murray building early season MVP case after historic first 2 games

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making his NFL MVP case early with two consecutive dominating performances in back-to-back wins to start 2021.

In Week 1, Murray had 289 passing yards, four touchdown passes and an interception in a 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He added a touchdown on the ground as well. In Week 2, he had 400 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions and also added a rushing touchdown. Arizona held on for the win over the Minnesota Vikings, 34-33.

Murray’s first two games of the 2021 season are already one of the greatest starts in NFL history. He is the first player with at least three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in the first two games of the NFL season, according to NFL research.

He also has 12 career games with both a passing and rushing touchdown, which is now fourth in NFL history for a quarterback in his first three seasons in the NFL. Only Cam Newton (20), Josh Allen (16) and Dak Prescott (13) have more in the same span.

The Cardinals are 2-0 to start the season, but the win over the Vikings wasn’t pretty. It came down to a missed Greg Joseph kick that determined the game.

Murray acknowledged how ugly the win was.

"I tell you all the time, it comes down to shooting ourselves in the foot and stopping ourselves," he said, via the team’s website. "When we score, it feels easy, it feels fun. When we turn the ball over, negative plays, it's like ‘Damn,’ s--- feels ugly. It is what it is, we have to continue to get better and continue practicing."

Murray and Arizona play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 3.