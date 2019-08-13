Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury makes light of Antonio Brown helmet controversy

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury entered the helmet controversy with a comment about Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown’s situation about wearing prohibited equipment.

Kingsbury took a slight jab at Brown during an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7FM on Monday after it was reported Brown threatened to quit football because he was barred from wearing a helmet that was not recertified under the NFL’s safety policy.

Kingsbury was asked if there was a helmet for which he would ever consider leaving the sport.

“I haven’t met a woman I would consider leaving the game of football for,” Kingsbury quipped to the radio hosts, according to SB Nation.

It doesn’t appear that Brown wants to leave the game anymore. He lost his grievance with the NFL on Monday over the helmet. He later tweeted he was looking forward to rejoining the Raiders.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” he said in a tweet. “I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.