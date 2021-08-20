Cardinals' Justin Pugh urges NFL to ramp up coronavirus testing for all players regardless of vaccine status

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh called on the NFL to implement daily coronavirus testing for players regardless of their vaccination status.

Pugh tweeted Thursday that vaccinated players are to be tested every two weeks but he still managed to get coronavirus despite being vaccinated. The 31-year-old was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of training camp last month.

"Hey @NFL we need daily testing for vaccinated and non vaccinated players. I was vaccinated and still got covid. As of now vaccinated players test every 14 days. That’s not enough! Who knows how long I walked around the building with it or whoever I got it from! Fix this ASAP," he tweeted.

"At the end of the day all of our goals are to play the regular season and playoffs without issue. That’s what pays owners and players. Let’s hope the preseason gives us kick in the ass we need to get our covid protocols in place before these games matter!"

Pugh appeared to take the opposite stance of other NFL players who were upset with the restrictions the league put in place for those who were unvaccinated. The veteran lineman said he would rather have more testing to be safe.

"I don’t care where you stand on the vaccination fence. We had no one vaccinated last year and made the season happen. I think more testing is crucial because it allows us to catch and remove positive cases ASAP. @nfl is in a unique situation. I’d Rather OVER test then UNDER test."

Pugh’s teammate Deandre Hopkins was among the voices who were unhappy with the new rules regarding coronavirus testing and the consequences players and teams faced over coronavirus outbreaks. The wide receiver said the rules are "making me question my future in the NFL."

The new policy was being interpreted as essentially mandating the vaccine without actually doing so.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo that the league does not intend to add another week to accommodate games that need to be rescheduled because of COVID outbreaks. It further stated that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeiture and loss of pay for both teams if the games are canceled.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.