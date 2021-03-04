Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' JJ Watt in awe of Pat Tillman upon arrival to team

Watt signed a two-year deal with Arizona this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
J.J. Watt, the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals, toured the facility Wednesday and stopped to take a picture near a case honoring the late Pat Tillman.

Watt tweeted a photo of himself near the Tillman memorial.

"A true honor to walk the same halls," Watt wrote in the tweet.

Tillman was serving as a U.S. Army Ranger in Afghanistan when he was killed by friendly fire at the age of 27. He was an All-American linebacker for Arizona State and was selected in the seventh round by the Cardinals in the 1998 draft.

Tillman was a starting safety for Arizona and broke the franchise records for tackles in 2000 with 224.

He would enlist in the U.S. Army in 2002 after turning down a contract from the Cardinals.

Tillman was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

In the wake of his death, the Pat Tillman Foundation was created to honor his legacy. The foundation hosts an annual run to raise money that goes to support veterans and military spouses.

Watt signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals earlier this week after 10 years with the Houston Texans.

Watt has worked with the military in the past. His special edition "JJ III Valor" shoe was released in 2019 and all the proceeds were donated to the Honor Flight Network, which flies veterans to and from Washington, D.C. so they can see the military memorials.

Arizona’s defense will be one of the fiercest in the league in 2021.

