Cardinals' JJ Watt to honor Pat Tillman with signature shoe

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will honor the late Pat Tillman with a signature shoe from Reebok.

The gray and red item will be called JJ IV Valor, and it was partly designed by Marie Tillman, Pat Tillman's widow. The Cardinals and Watt announced the shoe on the team’s website.

"Pat Tillman lived his life in service of a purpose bigger than himself. That is his true legacy. This shoe is a small way to pay tribute to a legendary man, by not only honoring him, but also donating to the foundation established in his name and ensuring that his legacy lives on," Watt said in a statement.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work hand-in-hand with Pat's widow, Marie Tillman, and CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation, Dan Futrell, to ensure that this shoe properly and appropriately represents and honors Pat in a way that he would be proud of. 100% of my personal proceeds from this shoe will go directly to the Pat Tillman Foundation to help fund the next generation of Tillman Scholars and ensure that Pat's legacy continues on."

According to the team’s website, the shoe will feature PT40 inscriptions, a Pat Tillman Foundation sock liner and a commemorative hangtag.

"JJ exemplifies our values of scholarship, service, humble leadership and impact," said Dan Futrell, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation. "In JJ, we see someone who shares Pat’s passion for living, his tenacity on the football field and off through his deep investment in making a difference in his community and on a global scale. We’re grateful to partner with him and Reebok on this latest release."

The shoe will come out Friday in unisex sizes. The price tag for the shoe is $99.99. Reebok will donate $10 to the Pat Tillman Foundation for every shoe sold through Aug. 31.