SEE IT: Cardinals' Fowler helps Mets' Noah Syndergaard hit home run

Noah Syndergaard wasn’t able to hit a home run on his own, but the Cardinals helped him get there.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler leaped on the warning track and got his glove on Syndergaard’s deep fly ball, but it popped out and landed over the wall with two outs in the fourth inning Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Syndergaard’s fifth career home run cut the Cardinals’ lead to 5-2.

The pitcher did not get much help from his own defense, as Amed Rosario’s fielding error keyed a two-run Cardinals rally in the second inning, but St. Louis returned the favor.