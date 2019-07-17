Arizona Cardinals cut lineman Desmond Harrison after warrant reportedly issued for his arrest

The Arizona Cardinals released offensive lineman Desmond Harrison on Wednesday after police in North Carolina reportedly issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the assault of a woman.

Harrison was being charged with assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male, the Greensboro, N.C., Police Department said, according to multiple reports. Bleacher Report was the first to report that a felony arrest warrant was issued for Harrison.

The identity of the woman was not released and the relationship between Harrison and the woman was not made known, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Cardinals claimed Harrison in June after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Harrison played eight games with the Browns in 2018, his first season in the NFL. Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent.