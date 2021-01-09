Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins fined more than $28,000 after flipping referees the bird

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was fined more than $28,000 for his conduct during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 17 matchup.

Hopkins was seen giving an official the middle finger after a play. The cameras captured the moment in the third quarter while the team was down 8 points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL Network reported Saturday that Hopkins was fined $28,075 for "unsportsmanlike conduct." He was flagged for "yelling" at officials during the game.

Arizona just missed out on a playoff appearance after an 8-8 season. The Cardinals needed to beat the Rams in their matchup to make it, but came up just short.

BROWNS' MYLES GARRETT ON TEAM'S MINDSET GOING INTO PLAYOFF GAME WITH COVID ISSUES: 'JUST WIN'

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins in the offseason from the Houston Texans in a shocking trade. His acquisition gave quarterback Kyler Murray another target to throw to in the budding offense coach Kliff Kingsbury has been trying to put together.

Hopkins was selected to the Pro Bowl, despite the NFL not having a live game this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. He tied his career high in receptions with 115. He also had 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdown catches this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The eight-year pro is definitely going to be a big part of the offense going forward.