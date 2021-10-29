Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins checked himself back into game on his own accord: 'He'd just run on'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed most of the game with a hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but an issue ensued when he checked himself back into the matchup.

Hopkins sat out two quarters while he was trying to test his hamstring on the sideline. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the 24-21 loss that the star receiver was inserting himself back into the huddle while coaches were trying to keep him on the sideline.

"We wanted him to stay off the field but he'd just run on. He wants to play, super competitive and made some plays there, and we just want him to be smart, but he was definitely hurting," Kingsbury said, via ESPN.

Hopkins made an outstanding play in the first quarter when he appeared to fend off a Packers defender for a touchdown. The play was called back because of a facemask penalty. He didn’t return to the game until around 8:15 in the third quarter.

"He wants to be out there. He's competitive as anybody I've been around, and he ended up making some plays. But, we also have a lot of games left so we're trying to be smart with him," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals lost the game after the final drive ended with an interception.

Even in his minimal play, Hopkins led the Cardinals with two catches for 66 yards.