Cardinals-Cowboys Capsule

ARIZONA (6-1) at DALLAS (6-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cardinals 5-2, Cowboys 5-3

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 55-31-1

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Cowboys 19-13, OT, Dec. 4, 2011

LAST WEEK — Cardinals beat Eagles 24-20; Cowboys lost to Redskins 20-17, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 2, Cowboys No. 4

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (28), PASS (15)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (3), PASS (32)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (16)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Last time Cardinals had sole possession of best record in NFC this late in season was Week 11 in 1974, when they played in St. Louis and were in NFC East with Cowboys. It was only season in span of 19 that Dallas missed playoffs; St. Louis lost in divisional round to Minnesota. ... Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray has NFL record eight straight 100-yard rushing games to start season, and Cardinals haven't allowed 100-yard rusher in 17 straight. ... Cardinals have won past three Dallas meetings, all on final play. Two have been in overtime. ... Bruce Arians (16-7) has more wins through 23 games than any coach in Cardinals franchise history ... Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was secondary coach in Dallas from 2005-07. ... Carson Palmer was 18th player in NFL history to throw two TDs of at least 75 yards in same game last week against Eagles. He's first Cardinals QB with multiple TD passes in first four games of season. ... Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald had a career-long 80-yard TD against Eagles, and rookie John Brown had first career 100-yard receiving game with 119, including winning 75-yarder with 1:21 remaining. ... Fitzgerald has caught pass in 156 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. ... Cardinals K Chandler Catanzaro has NFL rookie record with 16 straight FGs to start season. Needs two to break record of 17 straight by any kicker set by Washington's Kai Forbath in 2012. ... Cardinals CB Antonio Cromartie had two interceptions against Eagles and is only player in league with at least two each of past eight seasons. ... Cowboys QB Tony Romo, whose game status is in question with third back injury in 18 months, has 928 yards passing with six touchdowns and no interceptions in three starts against Cardinals, all losses. ... Murray had third career game with at least 200 scrimmage yards against Redskins (141 rushing, 80 receiving). ... With 11 TDs receiving, WR Terrance Williams is third in Dallas franchise history in first two seasons behind Bob Hayes (25, 1965-66) and teammate Dez Bryant (15, 2010-11). ... DT Henry Melton had two sacks against Redskins, third career game with at least two. Cowboys entered game with seven sacks and had season-high three. ... With Dallas LB Justin Durant's season-ending arm muscle injury, LB Rolando McClain now leading tackler with 57. Also leads team in interceptions with two. ... Second-year Dallas S J.J. Wilcox had first NFL interception and career-high seven tackles against Redskins.

___

