Cardinals' Chandler Jones gets 3 sacks in first quarter, LeBron James gets fired up

Arizona Cardinals superstar Chandler Jones is already making a statement as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the team’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones, who had a season-ending surgery to repair a right biceps injury last October, came away with three sacks of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter. Jones also had a forced fumble that led to a Cardinals touchdown.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took notice of Jones’ first-quarter performance.

Jones only managed to play in five games last season and he recorded one sack. He had 19 sacks and a league-leading eight forced fumbles in 2019.

At the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals held a 10-0 lead over the Titans. They also outgained the Titans 80 to minus-1 yards.

Tennessee’s only first down of the first quarter came on a fake punt when safety Mathias Farley hit safety Amani Hooker with a 6-yard pass.

At the half, the Cardinals held a 24-6 lead over Tennessee. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hauled in five receptions for 73 yards and two scores.