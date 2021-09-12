Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' Chandler Jones gets 3 sacks in first quarter, LeBron James gets fired up

At the half, the Cardinals held a 24-6 lead over Tennessee

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona Cardinals superstar Chandler Jones is already making a statement as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the team’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones, who had a season-ending surgery to repair a right biceps injury last October, came away with three sacks of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter. Jones also had a forced fumble that led to a Cardinals touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took notice of Jones’ first-quarter performance.

Jones only managed to play in five games last season and he recorded one sack. He had 19 sacks and a league-leading eight forced fumbles in 2019.

At the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals held a 10-0 lead over the Titans. They also outgained the Titans 80 to minus-1 yards. 

Tennessee’s only first down of the first quarter came on a fake punt when safety Mathias Farley hit safety Amani Hooker with a 6-yard pass.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the half, the Cardinals held a 24-6 lead over Tennessee. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hauled in five receptions for 73 yards and two scores.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com