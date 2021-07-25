Cardinals LB Chandler Jones asks for a trade out of the desert

The Arizona Cardinals might have a real problem on their hands, as reports say that veteran and All-Pro DE Chandler Jones is looking for a trade.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Jones has gone so far as to officially request a trade from the team in the desert.

The 31-year-old veteran led all of the NFL in the 2019 season, forcing eight forced fumbles throughout the season.

Jones and the Cards seem at a standstill when it comes to a new deal. He wants big money, while the Cardinals don’t seem inclined to pay him that much based on his age and longevity.

Last season in Arizona Jones collected just 11 tackles, but he only played in five games total after he suffered a biceps injury in the second quarter of a win over the New York Jets that derailed his season.

In this the last year of Jones’ contract, he’s set to make $15.5 million. He’s been trying to get the Cards to ante up, but so far they are balking at giving a massive deal to a player over 30 years old.

Jones should line up at the linebacker spot with fellow All-Pro J.J. Watt for the Cards this season if all the sides can eventually get on the same page.