Cardinals to acquire DeAndre Hopkins from Texans in huge trade: reports

The Houston Texans traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round draft and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Both ESPN and the Houston Chronicle were the first to give the details about the trade Monday.

The trade is one of the more shocking to happen leading up the start of the new league year. Rumors about Hopkins’ possible departure from the Texans started earlier in the day.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray receives a top-flight wide receiver in Hopkins – who somehow manages to catch nearly every ball that is thrown to him.

Hopkins spent his first seven seasons with the Texans. Last year, Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the course of his career, he’s caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He’s made the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro team three times.

Johnson is a solid running back who will certainly be receiving a majority of the carries for Houston. He spent five seasons with Arizona. Last year, he rushed for 345 yards on 94 carries and had two touchdowns. He ultimately lost his job to Kenyan Drake.