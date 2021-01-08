Capitol riot sparks Spurs' Gregg Popovich's criticism of Trump, GOP senators

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich went after President Trump and Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz on Thursday night before the team took on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Popovich, an ardent critic of Trump and his base, railed about the U.S. Capitol riot and those who still pushed against the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I believe with all my heart that Trump enjoyed it," Popovich said of Wednesday’s chaos in Washington. "They talked about the police and how easy it was and the barriers were pulled and they just walked right in. That doesn’t happen unless there’s a wink and a nod somewhere. That just doesn’t happen. It’s never happened at any protest anybody’s ever been to.

"That’s why I don’t think it’s so far-fetched for people to start talking about the 25th Amendment. We know it probably won’t happen."

LEBRON JAMES SPEAKS OUT ON US CAPITOL CHAOS: '2 AMERIKKKAS WE LIVE IN'

Popovich called Hawley a "joke."

"This entitled, elite, educated person is really smart. Just like Ted Cruz is smart. But they throw fuel onto Trump’s fire. They are worse than Trump because they’re not sick. They’re not deeply flawed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mr. Trump is not a well man. These people are sane, but their self-interest, their greed, their lust for power outweighs their love of country or their sense of duty to the Constitution or to public service."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.