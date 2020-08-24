Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin to grace cover of 'NHL 21'

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin will be on the cover of EA Sports’ latest edition of “NHL 21.”

EA Sports announced the cover athlete and revealed the trailer for the latest edition of the video game series.

“It’s a huge honor to be on the cover of NHL 21 for the second cover in my career,” Ovechkin said in the news release. “More importantly, I’m glad I’m looking just as good on the cover this year as I did in 2007!!!”

It’s the second time Ovechkin will be featured on the cover of the game.

EA Sports touted its revamped Be A Pro feature, creative gameplay, new Hockey Ultimate Team Rush and the World of CHEL additions. The game will give players the opportunity to create an Ovechkin-like career.

“Our community has been asking for an invigorating Be A Pro experience that puts them in the same spotlight as their favorite NHL stars, like Alex Ovechkin,” “NHL 21” executive producer Sean Ramjagsingh said in the news release. “Ovechkin’s gameplay legacy, on and off the ice, is helping us to bring the next generation of EA SPORTS NHL gameplay to life with NHL 21.”

The game is set to be released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Oct. 16.