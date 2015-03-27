Canucks' Torres suspended 4 games for hit

Vancouver Canucks forward Raffi Torres has been suspended four games for a hit to the head of Edmonton Oilers rookie Jordan Eberle.

Canucks general manager Mike Gillis confirmed the suspension on Thursday.

That means Torres will miss the Canucks' final two games of the regular season, plus the first two games of the NHL playoffs.

Gillis says he strongly disagrees with the suspension. The NHL made the decision after a disciplinary hearing.

The hit on Eberle occurred late in the third period of the Canucks' 2-0 loss. Torres' elbow hit Eberle's head as the Oilers forward was reaching for the puck.