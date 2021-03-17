Candace Parker dismisses Shaq's suggestion to help make NBA, WNBA 'equal'

WNBA star Candace Parker on Tuesday night dismissed former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal’s suggestion on how to bring the two leagues closer together.

O’Neal brought up the idea to his fellow "NBA on TNT" co-host during the postgame show.

"Ten years ago the WNBA game was here, the NBA game was here," O’Neal said while using his hands to show how far apart the two leagues were. "Now it’s here. I have a way to make it equal.

"So, in beach volleyball, the women’s net is maybe a half-inch lower. Do you think if we just lowered the rim so y’all can dunk like we dunk that’ll give you more oomph than you already have?" O'Neal asked.

Parker immediately said, "no."

O’Neal continued to explain: "Listen, y’all are doing the step backs, the pull backs. Y’all are doing everything we’re doing but I don’t see a lot of people going up with two hands…"

Parker made clear that dunking in the WNBA "is coming."

"Opportunity is …," Parker said while looking at her co-host Dwyane Wade, adding that dropping the rim to 9 feet from 10 feet wasn’t going to do it for her or her WNBA colleagues. The NBA’s rim height is 10 feet.

"I guarantee … Layla [Parker’s daughter] is in to dance, but my next child will be drop-step dunking," she said.

Parker, who signed with the Chicago Sky in the offseason, is one of 22 WNBA players to have dunked in a game. The first player to dunk in a game was Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa Leslie.

Parker and O’Neal have had spirited basketball debates over the last few weeks. Two weeks ago, Parker explained why switching on the pick-and-roll is an important defensive tactic in today’s game because of how many three-point shooters there are in the NBA nowadays.

The debate highlighted the disparity between how the game was played in the 1990s to how the game has been played since about 2015.