Cancer survivor offensive lineman catches first-career touchdown pass

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, caught a touchdown pass in his game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Quessenberry’s first career touchdown came at the start of the second quarter on a pass from Marcus Mariota. Quessenberry found himself open in the middle of the end zone after Mariota’s play-action to running back Derrick Henry.

“It was a simple route --- any of the offensive linemen on this team could have caught that ball,” he said after the game, according to Titans Online. “I just happened to be the guy who had his number called on that play and was able to come down with it. All I was thinking was, ‘Don’t drop it.’”

In 2014, Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was a member of the Houston Texans. His cancer went into remission after radiation treatment in 2015 and he completed full treatment in April 2017.

He played two games with the Texans in 2017 but was released before the following season. Quessenberery was signed by the Titans in 2018 but didn’t see the field until this season.

“I have been through a lot, and it has been a long journey to get here,” Quessenberry said. “Even with all of that, to go out there and score a touchdown, it is crazy. That was amazing. It was epic.”