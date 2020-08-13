Canadiens’ head coach Claude Julien hospitalized for chest pains after Game 1 loss

Montreal Canadiens’ head coach Claude Julien was hospitalized Thursday after having chest pains, the team announced.

The team did not elaborate on Juliens’ condition but team officials said that associate coach Kirk Muller would be stepping in as interim head coach as the Habs head into Game 2 of their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Julien had chest pains the previous night but his condition is not COVID-19 related, according to reports from TSN.

Julien, 60, a former professional hockey player, began his coaching career in Montreal in 2002 where he stayed for three seasons before a brief stint with the New Jersey Devils. He would go on to serve as head coach for the Boston Bruins for 10 seasons, where he would win his first Stanley Cup in 2011.

He returned to Montreal in 2016.

News of Julien’s hospitalization comes after the Habs lost 2-1 in the series opener of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday.