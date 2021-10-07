Expand / Collapse search
Montreal Canadiens
Published

Canadiens' Carey Price enters assistance program, will miss start of season

Carey Price helped lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Thursday and will be away from the team at that time.

The NHL and the players’ union made the announcement on Thursday and added "there will be no further comment." Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price will be in the program for at least 30 days.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the second period in game three of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the second period in game three of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

Angela Price, Carey’s wife, posted on Instagram about mental health.

"Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we can also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path to light for anyone who is struggling," her post read. "No mater what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) defends the net against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game five of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) defends the net against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game five of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

"Carey’s showing up for himself and our family and making the absolute best decision possible for us. I will continue to show up for him and our kids and seek out the support that I may need on any given day. And it’s incredibly important to us to show our kids that asking for help, and letting yourself be supported by others is not just ok, but encouraged anytime, and under any circumstance."

Price is recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He helped lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final.

FILE - Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series in Las Vegas, in this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series in Las Vegas, in this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Montreal is now expected to use Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault in the net to start the season. The Canadiens open 2021-22 on Oct. 13 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com