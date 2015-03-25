Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Canadian Milos Raonic hits 24 aces to beat Frenchman Llodra and reach 3rd round at French Open

By | Associated Press

PARIS – Milos Raonic hit 24 aces and defeated Frenchman Michael Llodra on Wednesday in the second round of the French Open, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The big-hitting Raonic repeatedly passed Llodra, who charged aggressively but won only 28 of 56 points at the net.

The 22-year-old Raonic, a Canadian seeded 14th, earned his 100th tour victory and matched his best result at Roland Garros by reaching the third round.