Canadian Milos Raonic hits 24 aces to beat Frenchman Llodra and reach 3rd round at French Open

Milos Raonic hit 24 aces and defeated Frenchman Michael Llodra on Wednesday in the second round of the French Open, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The big-hitting Raonic repeatedly passed Llodra, who charged aggressively but won only 28 of 56 points at the net.

The 22-year-old Raonic, a Canadian seeded 14th, earned his 100th tour victory and matched his best result at Roland Garros by reaching the third round.