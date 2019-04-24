Canadian hockey fan unknowingly blocks final moments of playoff game shown to U.S. viewers

Angry U.S. hockey fans watching Sunday’s playoff game between the NHL’s Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were treated to the back of one spectator’s head when he stood in front of a television camera during the final moments of a frantic third period.

The Maple Leafs fan – identified only as Scott to protect him from threats online – opened his phone after watching his team lose 4-2 in Game 6 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena-- and noticed something wasn't right.

"I looked on Instagram and I was at the top of my feed," he told the CBC News Network on Tuesday. Some have even said: “off with his head.”

EARLY GOALS HELP BRUINS BEAT MAPLE LEAFS 5-1 IN GAME 7

Upset Bruin fans, including actor Rob Lowe, took to Twitter to complain about the obstructed view.

"Watching the Boston Toronto hockey game and literally all I can see is the back of somebody’s head. NBC: needs to get their act together right now," Lowe tweeted.

Scott sat two rows in front of cameras at the game. When he stood to take in the action, he unknowingly blocked a large portion of ice near Boston’s goal. NBC, which broadcast the game for U.S. viewers, said technical difficulties forced the network to switch to a replacement camera during the third period. Canadian viewers had a clear view of the game, CBC reported.

The anger many Bruin fans felt presumably subsided when the team took care of the Maple Leafs with a 5-1 win Tuesday to advance to the second round against the Columbus Blue Jackets.