Canadian broadcasters criticize US women's team for historic World Cup win

Canada’s sick and tired of the U.S. winning. Or at least its sports broadcasters are.

Fresh off the back of the USWNT’s lopsided 13-0 win over Thailand to open its World Cup campaign, a panel on Canadian sports network TSN took some extra time to criticize the U.S. team's exuberant performance.

“It was the way in which they did it, which is now causing headlines… if you are going to blow away a team, do it with humility, and they did not,” host Kate Beirness said.

“I understand there’s a goal differential race in this tournament, and I understand they are nervous about drawing Sweden later in the tournament, but this was disgraceful from the United States,” former Canadian player Clare Rustad chimed in.

Fellow former Canadian player Kaylyn Kyle capped off the criticism, specifically tackling the Americans who celebrated goals scored late in the game, saying: “I think, as a Canadian, we would just never ever think about doing something like that.”

The comments came after Canada’s team got off to a comparatively poor start on Monday — only managing to win its opening match against Cameroon 1-0.

The criticism wasn’t isolated north of the border, with two former U.S. men’s team stars giving their counterparts a little kick.

“After beating Thailand 13-0 & celebrating each goal #USWNT may have lost fans, domestically & internationally...and sealed themselves as villains of the @FIFAWWC. I love it. But the soccer gods can be cruel and vindictive. If US goes on to fail, their behavior will be on a loop,” Hall of Famer -- and Fox Sports analyst -- Alexi Lalas tweeted.

"0.0 problem with the score line as this is THE tournament BUT celebrating goals (like #9) leaves a sour taste in my mouth like many of you. Curious to see if anyone apologizes for this postgame. #USWNT #FIFAWWC,"Taylor Twellman, an ESPN soccer analyst and former player for the New England Revolution and the U.S. men's national team, added.

However, not everyone viewed the rout in a negative light.

“For all that have issue with many goals: for some players this is their first World Cup goal, and they should be excited. Imagine it being you out there.This is your dream of playing and then scoring in a World Cup. Celebrate.Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate?” Abby Wambach tweeted.

“Every goal matters when the goal differential is the tiebreaker in group play. Athletes should always play to their skill level. Full stop,” tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King said.

U.S. women's soccer coach Jill Ellis said her players didn't consider pulling back because it would disrespect their opponent.

“A lot of this is about building momentum and so as a coach I don’t find it my job to rein my players in,” Ellis told The Wall Street Journal. “This is what they’ve dreamt about. I respect Thailand, I spoke to some of them afterward and they should keep their heads up. This is part of the growth of the game."

The U.S. plays Chile on Sunday and then plays Sweden next week.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.