Canadian broadcaster says she received death threats over US women's soccer criticism

A Canadian sports broadcaster said she received death threats over her criticism of the U.S. women’s national soccer team following the Americans’ blowout win over Thailand.

Kaylyn Kyle, who played for team Canada as a midfielder in the 2015 Women’s World Cup and serves as an analyst for TSN, called out the American team for overly celebrating during the historic 13-0 blowout victory Tuesday.

“As a Canadian we would just never ever think of doing something like that ... For me it’s disrespectful, it’s disgraceful,” she said. “Hats off to Thailand for holding their head high.”

Kyle later tweeted she had received death threats over the remarks.

“To the people sending me death threats, let me set the record STRAIGHT! I never once said to never score as many goals as you can in a World Cup!!! PLEASE WATCH FULL SEGMENT! I said the exact opposite. IT’S THE WORLD CUP. You score as many as you can and don’t take the foot off the gas pedal.

“I did say I thought it was excessive and disrespectful the goal celebrations of the American team once the score hit 8-0. Everyone is allowed their opinions towards my thoughts 100% but please leave the death threats!”

Clare Rustad, another former Canadian player, also levied criticism against the American team.

“I understand there’s a goal differential race in this tournament, and I understand they are nervous about drawing Sweden later in the tournament, but this was disgraceful from the United States,” she said during the TSN broadcast.

The U.S. team received a ton of criticism across social media for their celebrations.

Megan Rapinoe defended the team Wednesday in an interview with FOX Sports’ Alex Curry.

“Honestly, if anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador, they can come at us,” she said. “I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night. We've been pretty pent up, as well. We've had kind of a heavy lead-up, obviously everything off the field... So, if our crime is joy, then we'll take that.”

The team plays Chile in their next match Sunday.

Fox News’ Liam Quinn contributed to this report.