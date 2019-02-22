Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

UFC
Published

Canada's Justin Trudeau fawns over Georges St. Pierre as UFC legend announces retirement

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Canada's Justin Trudeau fawns over retiring UFC legend Georges St. PierreVideo

Canada's Justin Trudeau fawns over retiring UFC legend Georges St. Pierre

Georges St. Pierre, regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever step into the octagon, announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fawned over the UFC legend, saying he represented Canada 'with skill, sportsmanship and the heart of a champion.'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday fawned over Georges St. Pierre as the UFC legend announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

St. Pierre, 37, was widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever step into a UFC octagon. He finished his career 26-2 overall and was a one-time UFC Middleweight champion and two-time UFC Welterweight champion.

UFC'S FRANCIS NGANNOU DEFEATS CAIN VELASQUEZ IN 26 SECONDS

“Thank you for representing Canada in the octagon with skill, sportsmanship and the heart of a champion,” Trudeau tweeted.

St. Pierre made the formal announcement at a press conference Thursday, despite his reported interest in fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“There's no tears. I'm very happy to do it,” he said, according to ESPN. "It takes a lot of discipline to retire on top. It was a long process in my mind, but it's time to do it. Only a few people have done it.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I always said I wanted to retire on my own and not be told to retire. It takes discipline. In combat sports, that's how you should retire. You should retire on top. That is very hard to do. I'm happy I have the discipline and the wisdom to do it,” he added.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.