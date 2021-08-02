Canada's Pamela Ware springs feet first in failed Olympics dive

Canadian diver Pamela Ware made a stunning mistake during the 3-meter springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday and finished in last place.

Ware jumped off the board and splashed into the pool feet first. The failed dive resulted in no points and she finished in 18th place with a score of 245.10. The top 12 divers moved into the medal round.

"What we do in the competition is just a tiny factor of what we actually do to get to where we are," Ware said in an Instagram video, according to Insider. "I was so ready for this competition, and I made a mistake. It could have happened to anybody, but it happened to me at the wrong time."

Ware told reporters she might have saved herself from injury by botching the attempt.

"I think that if I would have done the dive, I could have possibly hurt myself," the 28-year-old said, via CBC.

Ware had come into the Olympics fresh off of a gold medal performance in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. She was first in the 3-meter synchronized springboard contest.

She won silver medals in the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and silver in the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.