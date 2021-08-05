Canada Olympian Penny Oleksiak sends message to 'WOAT' high school teacher who doubted her

Swimmer Penny Oleksiak won three medals for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics over the course of the last two weeks, giving her seven total Olympic medals.

The 21-year-old is one of the most decorated Canadian Olympic athletes and with that came a message to her high school teacher on Tuesday.

"I just googled ‘Canada’s most decorated Olympian’ and my name came up. I want to thank that teacher in high school who told me to stop swimming to focus on school (because) swimming wouldn’t get me anywhere. This is what dreams are made of," she tweeted.

"Also in reference to my last tweet no shade at all towards teachers in general, my sister is a teacher and I see her inspiring kids everyday.. Most of my teachers saw the vision and pushed me towards it. That one who constantly dragged me down though,, WOAT (Worst of All-Time)."

Oleksiak was a part of Canada’s team that won a silver medal in the women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay and a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay. She also picked up a bronze medal in the women’s 200-meter freestyle.

Oleksiak picked up a handful of medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She won a gold in the 100-meter freestyle, a silver in the 100-meter butterfly and bronze medals in the 4x100-meter freestyle and 4x200-meter freestyle.