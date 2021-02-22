Camper in Cam Newton spat apologizes to NFL quarterback, asks for forgiveness

A young football player who was seen in a heated exchange with Cam Newton issued an apology on social media after the spat between the two went viral.

Jseth Owens posted the lengthy apology on Twitter as the video gained traction on social media Sunday and early Monday.

"First & for most I want to express my deepest apologies to Cam Newton, my entire org, & my coaches for my actions at the 7v7 tournament this past weekend. I did not intend for it to get as far as it did! First I would like to start off my saying my parents never taught me to people [sic] disrespectful.

"As a football player I let me competitive side get the best of me & it was a huge miscommunication. It was in the midst of the moment & I realized now how a lot of you took it as disrespect. I never meant to humiliate & let anyone down. I am very appreciative for 7v7 to even allow me to be apart of the team I am currently on. I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting where I need to be.

"So again, I apologize & hope I can be forgiven."

The camp attendee appeared to be heckling the quarterback over becoming a "free agent," while Newton didn’t make things better when he responded with, "I’m rich." Newton was also heard asking if he could talk to the kid’s father.

Both parties were criticized as the video became a trending topic. The New England Patriots quarterback released a video and a lengthy Instagram post to critics.

"What you didn’t see," he wrote on social media. "I see there are a lot of things festering out there that I see took place over the weekend. To the natural eye, you see me asking the young man, ‘Where is your dad at?’ But to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with his father.

"With that being said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my All-Star team, I have given my time, my energy, and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see. People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me ‘get in my feelings.’ But the truth is this: I impact kids lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it. I allow kids to realize there is an ‘out’ by using their football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases, out of the hood!

"So with that being said, have yourself an unbelievable rest of your day."

In the video, Newton told the camper there was "no disrespect" and that if he wanted attention, he'd give him some attention "the right way."

Newton had yet to respond to the camper’s apology.