Camilo claims MLS Player of the Week honor

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Camilo was named the Player of the Week for the final week of the MLS regular season on Monday.

With his club already eliminated from playoff contention, the Brazilian striker netted his first career hat trick to lift the Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at BC Place.

Camilo opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when he converted a penalty kick and added a second goal in the 74th minute when he nutmegged Rapids defender Drew Moor and then tucked the ball past Rapids goalkeeper Clint Irwin. He completed his treble six minutes from time.

He also secured the 2013 Golden Boot award with his performance, finishing the season one goal better than Chicago's Mike Magee.

The MLS Player of the Week award is selected each week by the North American Soccer Reporters. The group consists of members of online, print, television, and radio media.