Camellia Bowl 2020: Marshall vs. Buffalo preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Camellia Bowl will be played between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Buffalo Bulls on Dec. 25, 2020. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

It will be the sixth instance of the Camellia Bowl. The bowl game has been placed since 2014. Earlier versions of the Camellia Bowl featured the NAIA Championship, College Division Regional Final, Division II Championship and the Division I-AA Championship.

Marshall had a solid season but lost in the Conference USA title game against UAB. The offense led by Grant Wells and Brenden Knox can be stopped but it will take a mighty effort from Buffalo.

Wells has led the Thundering Herd with 1,977 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. Knox has 887 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns this season. Those two hold the key to a Camellia Bowl title.

Buffalo is just in their way.

Jarret Patterson will need to play in this game for the Bulls to have a chance. He went down with an injury to Ball State in the Mid-American title game. Patterson has 1,072 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Kyle Vantrease’s efficiency is also a factor. He has 1,186 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Marshall has won two out of its last three bowl game appearances. Buffalo won the Bahamas Bowl last year.

**

CAMELLIA BOWL INFO

Sponsor: None

Date: Dec. 25

Time (ET): 2:30 pm

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Cramton Bowl

Location: Montgomery, Ala.

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CAMELLIA BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Arkansas State

2018: Georgia Southern

2017: Middle Tennessee

2016: Appalachian State

2015: Appalachian State