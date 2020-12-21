Camellia Bowl 2020: Marshall vs. Buffalo preview, how to watch & more
Marshall, Buffalo both made it to their conference championship games
The 2020 Camellia Bowl will be played between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Buffalo Bulls on Dec. 25, 2020. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
It will be the sixth instance of the Camellia Bowl. The bowl game has been placed since 2014. Earlier versions of the Camellia Bowl featured the NAIA Championship, College Division Regional Final, Division II Championship and the Division I-AA Championship.
Marshall had a solid season but lost in the Conference USA title game against UAB. The offense led by Grant Wells and Brenden Knox can be stopped but it will take a mighty effort from Buffalo.
Wells has led the Thundering Herd with 1,977 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. Knox has 887 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns this season. Those two hold the key to a Camellia Bowl title.
Buffalo is just in their way.
Jarret Patterson will need to play in this game for the Bulls to have a chance. He went down with an injury to Ball State in the Mid-American title game. Patterson has 1,072 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns this season.
Kyle Vantrease’s efficiency is also a factor. He has 1,186 passing yards and seven touchdowns.
Marshall has won two out of its last three bowl game appearances. Buffalo won the Bahamas Bowl last year.
CAMELLIA BOWL INFO
Sponsor: None
Date: Dec. 25
Time (ET): 2:30 pm
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Cramton Bowl
Location: Montgomery, Ala.
CAMELLIA BOWL RECENT WINNERS
2019: Arkansas State
2018: Georgia Southern
2017: Middle Tennessee
2016: Appalachian State
2015: Appalachian State