Cam Newton will not accept job as backup QB, report says

It's been over a month since the Carolina Panthers released Cam Newton, and the former NFL MVP is still yet to sign with another team. As the offseason continues on, it's less likely a team may need a starter under center, and if that’s the case, Newton seems prepared to take a wait-and-see approach.

Newton had no plans to sign with a team as a backup, and if he can’t find a home as a starter, he’s willing to wait until an injury opens up an opportunity, The Athletic reported.

Newton became the face of the Panthers when the team drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2011, and he led Carolina to three straight NFC South titles, from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also underwent multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

There aren’t many starting opportunities available right now. The Los Angeles Chargers indicated they're willing to ride with veteran Tyrod Taylor, and they recently drafted former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft.

A team that could be a possible fit: the Washington Redskins. Newton and new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera had a history together with the Panthers. But, for a marriage between Newton and the Redskins to make sense, it may have to be a low-risk deal.