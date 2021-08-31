Cam Newton release ushers in new era for AFC East quarterbacks

The New England Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton marks the beginning of a new and younger era in the AFC East.

With Week 1 getting started next week, each projected starting quarterback for the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets is at most 25 years old and have no Super Bowl appearance. Newton was the old guy of the group at 32 years old before he was released on the NFL’s cut day.

The Boston Globe first reported Newton’s release.

Mac Jones is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Patriots. New England selected him with the No. 15 pick of the 2021 draft in the spring. Jones, 22, led Alabama to a national championship in 2020. He had 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes for the Crimson Tide.

He now takes over as the starter for a team that’s still living in the shadow of Tom Brady’s unfathomable success. Jones has a fresh start but has high expectations going into his rookie season. He’s expected to be the third rookie to start at quarterback for the Patriots, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The others were Drew Bledsoe and Jim Plunkett.

Bills star Josh Allen is now the elder statesman of the division. The 25-year-old made it to the AFC Championship last year before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and the Bills were 13-3. He had 4,544 yards and 37 touchdown passes. He was an All-Pro for the first time.

The Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa penciled in as the Week 1 starter for now, though the team has been linked to Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, who is facing nearly two dozen sexual assault civil lawsuits and a few police complaints. Tagovailoa won the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick last season.

With a full training camp and preseason under his belt, Tagovailoa is expected to get into a rhythm and this time guide the Dolphins to the playoffs. The 23-year-old Hawaii native had 1,814 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes in 10 games for Miami last season.

Zach Wilson is the other rookie who will be under center this season. The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 pick of the draft out of BYU. Wilson came on strong in his final year with the Cougars and impressed scouts enough during his pre-draft workouts to get the Jets interested.

Wilson, 22, had 3,692 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes for BYU in 2020.

Buffalo is the reigning AFC East champ. The changing of the guard means the position is getting younger across the league along with the expectations getting higher.