Cam Newton reacts to Patriots release: 'Please don't feel sorry for me'

Cam Newton urged fans not to "feel sorry" for him after he was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday following one season and three preseason games.

The Patriots are expected to name rookie Mac Jones the starting quarterback for Week 1, according to multiple reports. The Boston Globe was the first to report Newton’s release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say … please don’t feel sorry for me!" he wrote on Instagram in his patented font.

PATRIOTS RELEASE CAM NEWTON, MAC JONES SET TO BE STARTING QUARTERBACK: REPORT

The Patriots signed Newton in the middle of the 2020 offseason after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and he was thrust into a nearly impossible situation. He had to fill the big gap left by Tom Brady departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had to deal with key players opting out over coronavirus concerns.

Newton contracted coronavirus but luckily only missed one game. In 15 games, he had 2,657 passing yards and had only eight touchdown passes. He added 592 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns. New England failed to make the playoffs, but the Patriots brought him back.

The three-time Pro Bowler was put into the heat of the competition with Jones in the preseason. The Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the draft and he showed out during the preseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear what’s next for the 32-year-old veteran. There are plenty of teams who could use a viable backup but it will be up to Newton to decide whether he wants to go that route.