Cam Newton should 'turn off the rap music,' ex-Patriots quarterback says

Cam Newton faced more criticism Thursday — this time about the choice of music he listens to.

Scott Zolak, who played eight seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, and who started only one playoff game and appeared in zero Super Bowls, urged Newton to "turn off the rap music" and stay focused. He made the comment on 98.5 "The Sports Hub."

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all. Because I think it's distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw he's dancing," Zolak said. "He can’t help himself."

Comparing Newton to rookie Mac Jones, Zolak said the former Alabama standout is "here to work."

Newton has been criticized for celebrating in the end zones and the way he handled the Carolina Panthers’ Super Bowl 50 loss to the Denver Broncos, but his choice of music appears to be a first.

For what it’s worth, Newton remarked last month about how Jones also listens to rap and was surprised about how much the rookie knew about hip-hop.

"Cool like the other side of the pillow," Newton said of Jones. "You never really know when he’s down on himself. You don’t really necessarily know when he’s up either. He’s real cool. I’m surprised of his knowing-ness of hip-hop music. You catch him in the locker room every time quoting some Future, some Baby. But those are the kind of things you got to learn with time."

Newton and Jones are in the midst of a quarterback competition. It probably won’t come down to who listens to the least rap music.