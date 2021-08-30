Cam Newton chases Mac Jones for high-five as Patriots' quarterback competition nears end

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are in the midst of a heated competition for the right to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots to start the 2021 season.

Somehow, the two quarterbacks have remained cool.

After Jones found Rhamondre Stevenson for a touchdown during the Patriots’ final preseason game against the New York Giants, the rookie was getting high-fived going down the sideline. He appeared to miss giving Newton a high-five and the veteran quarterback stayed close to make sure he got what he wanted.

"I didn't hear him or see him, and then I was like, 'Oh, my bad,’" Jones told reporters after the game, via the team’s website. "That's Cam for you. He's happy and he's a great teammate. I'm happy to be in the same room and just learn from him because he's a great dude."

Jones got most of the snaps against the Giants. He finished 10-for-14 with 156 passing yards and the touchdown pass to Stevenson. The Patriots won the game, 22-20.

Bill Belichick declined to say whether he was ready to name a starting quarterback.

"No, we still have a lot of decisions to make," Belichick said.

The Patriots re-signed Newton in the offseason and selected Jones in the first round of this past draft. New England finished the preseason undefeated and have a Week 1 date with the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.