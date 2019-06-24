SEE IT: NFL star Cam Newton offers airline passenger $1500 to switch seats, and is rejected

NFL star Cam Newton’s alleged offer to a passenger to switch seats aboard a 10-hour flight from Paris in exchange for $1,500 was turned down, and the encounter was captured on video.

The Carolina Panthers' 6'5 quarterback apparently wanted the seat for extra leg-room space, according to a Twitter user who posted the airline exchange this past weekend.

In the video, Newton is seen standing over the unidentified man while doing his best to negotiate the proffer, but to no avail. When the man appears to shoot the offer down, Newton smiles and walks back to his assigned seat just a couple rows behind.

Newton, whose base salary is $16 million, apparently learned that money can’t buy you everything.