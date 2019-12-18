Cam Newton fans hope billboard could sway Panthers to keep star quarterback

Cam Newton’s future with the Carolina Panthers is coming to a crossroad and fans are taking it upon themselves to convince the franchise to keep the quarterback.

Panther faithful started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a billboard in Charlotte hoping to convince the team to keep Newton through the final year of his five-year contract and beyond. Newton has missed the majority of the season with a foot injury and is owed $18.6 million next season.

CAM NEWTON REACTS TO PANTHERS FIRING RON RIVERA: 'THIS ONE HURT DEEP'

“As passionate Panthers Fans, we are in the midst of a major shift in the trajectory of the team we love so much,” the GoFundMe description read. “Cam Newton has brought so much joy, passion, loyalty, and culture to the Carolina Panthers, the City of Charlotte, and the Two-State Region, that we want to show him and the team how much we want him to stay.”

The fundraiser added: “We want to show them that we are All In with keeping him as the leader and face of our Team. He is made for Charlotte. It’s his home.”

CAROLINA PANTHERS' CAM NEWTON EXPRESSES DESIRE TO STAY WITH TEAM AS RUMORS SWIRL ABOUT FUTURE

As of Wednesday, it raised more than $2,940. The fundraiser said if its $8,000 goal isn’t met, the proceeds would be donated to the Cam Newton Foundation.

Newton expressed his desire to stay with the Panthers last month but acknowledged that the firing of Ron Rivera “hurt deep.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear what the Panthers will do next season when it comes to Newton, but owner David Tepper has made clear that he is not going to accept losing.