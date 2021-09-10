Cam Newton 'felt bamboozled' over Patriots, coronavirus issue

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots were in the midst of some controversy last month when the veteran quarterback was forced to miss five days after a "misunderstanding" with the league’s COVID testing protocols.

Newton was subjected to a five-day reentry process and was not allowed into the team facility until he had a negative coronavirus test on the fifth day of his absence. The Patriots said at the time Newton traveled to a "club-approved medical appointment."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Days later, the veteran quarterback was released and rookie Mac Jones was named the starter. Newton addressed the COVID testing discrepancy, saying he wouldn’t have gone on the trip if he knew what would’ve unfolded later.

He addressed the issue in his "Funky Friday" video.

"I crossed all the lines, I checked all the boxes, I dotted all my i’s. Then to find out I had to sit out, that’s when I kinda felt bamboozled, because y’all told me to go," Newton said.

CAM NEWTON THEORIZES HE WOULD'VE BEEN 'DISTRACTION' FOR PATRIOTS, MAC JONES

According to the NFL Network, only unvaccinated players were subjected to the five-day reentry process.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Newton’s vaccination status wasn’t a factor in the organization’s decision to release him.

The veteran quarterback said he still thought he was going to be released from the team even after the coronavirus protocol issue that forced him to miss a few days of practice. He said he helped "ease the decision." Newton recalled he was getting fewer reps with the first team at practice but said he would’ve been fine backing up Jones during the season.

However, he believed his shadow would’ve been an issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The reason they released me is because, indirectly, I was going to be a distraction without being the starter," the one-time NFL MVP said. "Just my aura. … That’s my gift and my curse. When you bring a Cam Newton to your facility, when you bring a Cam Newton to your franchise, people are interested."