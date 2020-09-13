Cam Newton arrives to Patriots game in impeccable style

Cam Newton arrived at Gillette Stadium in style on Sunday before his new team the New England Patriots played the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the season.

Newton was seen in the parking lot coming into the stadium with a yellow suit and a large brown hat. His shoes had the words “BAM” scrawled across them. Iconic Saga Productions, which was founded by Newton, posted the photos of the quarterback on its Instagram page.

The 2015 NFL MVP will be making his debut with the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET against the Dolphins. It will be his first start since the second week of the season, when he was playing for the Carolina Panthers.

He will have big shoes to fill as he is expected to keep New England a contender in the AFC East and in the AFC itself. He is replacing Tom Brady, who spent two decades in the organization before bolting in the offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton led the Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the league MVP. He also earned three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.