Cam Newton appears to applaud Patriots' free-agent spending

Cam Newton will be playing for the New England Patriots for at least one more season and is apparently liking the moves the organization has made going into 2021.

Newton on Tuesday posted a video of himself leaving the Patriots’ facility and gave a good review of how New England has handled the offseason thus far.

"When you realize things are already different," he captioned the post. "The second go around"

Newton will return for another season in New England in a deal that will earn him close to $14 million, ESPN reported last week. Newton totaled 2,657 passing yards for just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns but struggled to get to the playoffs as the Patriots finished 7-9.

He will definitely have some help offensively as the team made some moves to bolster the offense.

On Tuesday, the team reportedly agreed to a deal with tight end Hunter Henry. He had 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

On Monday, the team reportedly agreed to deals with wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Bourne had 49 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. Agholor had 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in a revitalized season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith had 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.