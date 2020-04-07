Cam Newton acknowledges uncertainty of free agency: 'I'm a fish out of water'

NFL quarterback Cam Newton acknowledged Monday he is in uncharted territory after his run with the Carolina Panthers ended last month.

Newton hit free agency after nine seasons, a Super Bowl appearance and an NFL MVP with the Panthers. The former No. 1 pick opened up to NBA star Chris Paul on Instagram Live about the situation.

“It’s so much possibility for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation has hit, I’m not a person to blame or do any of that things, man, it’s business,” Newton said. “But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it’s just [unfortunate], but yeah, at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play how it play, man, and go from there.”

The former Auburn star said he was in “uncharted waters for the first time” in his career. Since getting cut, Newton said he has taken the time to become physically and mentally stronger.

“I’m a fish out of water,” he said. “I’ve never not known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it’s still [about] becoming better.”

Meanwhile, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney explained why Newton was released during a conference call with reporters on Monday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Obviously it was, you know, tough. You have to make very difficult decisions every year and this was probably one of the most difficult,” Hurney said. “I mean, I drafted Cam, and we all know everything he’s brought to the organization both on and off the field. So it was extremely difficult.”

Hurney added that he and owner David Tepper talked to Newton about the decision, but didn’t go into detail.

It’s unclear which team is really interested in signing Newton, who is coming off a foot injury that cost him most of the 2019 season. He is reportedly willing to wait until after the draft to sign with a team.