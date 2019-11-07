Canadian women's soccer team has jerseys stolen ahead of playoff match

A Canadian university women’s soccer team is forced to deal with an unfortunate distraction ahead of their playoff match Thursday.

The University of Calgary Dinos had their jerseys stolen in the days prior to their U Sports quarterfinal match in Victoria, according to multiple reports. Coach Troye Flannery said the jerseys were in a player’s car that was stolen between late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Flannery put out a request on Twitter in hopes the jerseys would be returned at the very least.

“Dear Car Thief - you stole a car, from a driveway, shameful. That car had our uniforms in it as they were just washed. We leave for Nationals right away - anyone see Dinos Uniform Bags and uniforms, please contact me,” the tweet read.

It is a tradition that the squad’s best player takes the jerseys home to clean them. Kelsie McDonald, who has seven goals and four assists this season, discovered her car was gone Monday, according to The Global News. A bag of the Dinos’ jerseys and goalkeeper equipment was in the vehicle.

“I think she’s more concerned about the uniforms than she is about the car,” Flannery said of McDonald.

“It’s tough. We’re spending the day booking flights and hotels and ground transportation and itineraries and schedules," Flannery added. "You don’t want to have to deal with much else and unfortunately, that’s been dropped in our lap. But we’re in good spirits about it. We’ll focus on the things that we can control and that’s all we can ask.”

Flannery tweeted that T. Litzen Sports and Nike Canada were working together to make sure the Dinos get generic jerseys before their match.

The U Sports women’s soccer season concludes Sunday. The Dinos are 19-1-3 overall this season.