Caldwell-Pope, Georgia beat No. 20 Miss St in OT

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points, including a crucial 3-pointer late in overtime, and Georgia beat No. 20 Mississippi State 70-68 on Saturday.

Georgia (12-12, 3-7) earned its first Southeastern Conference road win this season and only its second road victory overall. Gerald Robinson Jr. added 13 points, including eight in overtime. Dustin Ware had 11.

Mississippi State (19-6, 6-4) was led by Dee Bost's 21 points. The senior guard missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have won the game.

Georgia trailed for much of the afternoon, but Robinson hit a driving layup with 27 seconds remaining that sent the game into overtime.

Georgia won at Humphrey Coliseum for the first time since 2002.

Jalen Steele scored 15 points and Arnett Moultrie added 12 as Mississippi State lost the final game of its three-game homestand. Steele missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer in regulation that would have won the game.

The game was back and forth in overtime with Mississippi State taking a 66-65 lead on Steele's 3-pointer with 1:22 remaining. But Caldwell-Pope responded with his own 3-pointer just seconds later, juking fellow freshman Rodney Hood before stepping back and making the long jumper for a 68-66 lead with 1:02 left.

Robinson missed a free throw with 8 seconds remaining, which gave Mississippi State a chance to tie or win. Bost got a decent look from about just beyond the 3-point line but missed everything and Georgia celebrated the win.

Georgia was coming off arguably its most impressive game of the season, an 81-59 home victory over Arkansas. And the Bulldogs played well again against Mississippi State, slowing the pace of the game by packing in the defense against MSU's talented frontcourt.

Caldwell-Pope scored 14 points in the first half, helping Georgia shake off a slow start. Mississippi State led 34-31 at halftime.

Caldwell-Pope was quiet for much of the rest of the game, until the big 3-pointer in overtime. The 6-foot-5 freshman is the team's leading scorer with 14.2 points per game.

Moultrie's been one of the SEC's most consistent players, averaging 17 points and a league-leading 11 rebounds per game. But he didn't find a lot of room to work in the paint against Georgia and had a team-high three turnovers.

Sidney helped offset Moultrie's subpar performance with one of his better outings. The inconsistent 6-10 sophomore contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.