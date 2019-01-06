Cal football player Bryce Turner dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ at age 19

California Golden Bears football player Bryce Turner died Saturday days after he suffered a “medical emergency” near his family home in Southern California, the team announced. He was 19.

Bryce Turner — a sophomore cornerback for the University of California, Berkeley, football team — was hospitalized last week following the medical emergency during a non-team workout near his family’s home in Lakewood, East Bay Times reported.

"Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement on Saturday.

"Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed,” he added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process."

His family announced the hospitalization in a statement on Thursday, but provided no further details about the medical episode or his condition.

Turner reportedly collapsed and fell into a coma while he was in the hospital.

Turner attended St. John Bosco High School and Long Beach City College in 2016 before joining the Cal Bears. He played in one game this year, according to East Bay Times.

The 19-year-old was mourned by his coach and his teammates.

"We are so deeply saddened by Bryce's passing. This is an extremely difficult day for everyone,” coach Justin Wilcox said.

Cal cornerback Traveon Beck, Turner’s longtime friend, tweeted he never thought he would have to “bury one of my bestfriends.”

“Man tears won’t stop falling as i type this,” Beck wrote on Twitter. “we been rocking since 7th grade at Tetzlaff.. then high school at Bosco now College at Cal. Words can’t explain how i feel but i love you brother. Never would i have thought I’d have to bury one of my bestfriends. See you in heaven.”