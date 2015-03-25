Cabrera remains atop AL All-Star vote

Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera continues to lead the American League in total votes as the third update of balloting for the 2013 All-Star Game was released Saturday.

The reigning AL MVP and Triple Crown winner, who has never been elected as an All-Star starter by the fans, has received 3,277,890 votes to easily outdistance Baltimore's Manny Machado (1,626,209) at third base.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis ranks second among AL vote-getters with 2,999,094 and leads the Tigers' Prince Fielder (1,980,129) by over one million at that position.

Davis is one of four Baltimore players currently in position to start. Adam Jones (2,740,505) and Nick Markakis (1,463,392) are first and third, respectively, in the outfield, with the Angels' Mike Trout (2,710,115) in between. J.J. Hardy continues to lead the race at shortstop with 1,871,010 votes, with Texas' Elvis Andrus second at 1,358,412.

Markakis overtook Detroit's Torii Hunter (1,425,571) for third place in the outfield, with Toronto's Jose Bautista (1,379,251) also within striking distance.

Boston's David Ortiz (2,488,451) continues to maintain a large lead over Texas' Lance Berkman (1,239,521) for the starting nod at designated hitter, with the New York Yankees' Robinson Cano (2,409,512) and Minnesota's Joe Mauer (2,127,175) also holding onto the top spots at second base and catcher, respectively.

Voting will continue through July 4, with the teams for the July 16 All- Star Game at Citi Field in New York to be unveiled on July 7.