CAA women's basketball championship history

The CAA, otherwise known as the Colonial Athletic Association, holds an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Northeastern, UNC Wilmington, Towson, and William & Mary.

The women’s basketball tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14.

The CAA first started holding tournaments in 1984.

2019: TOWSON

Towson defeated Drexel, 53-49, for its first CAA title in 2019. Nukiya Mayo was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

2018: ELON

Elon repeated as CAA champs in 2018. They defeated Drexel, 57-45. Shay Burnett was named tournament MOP.

2017: ELON

Elon won its first CAA title in 2017, defeating James Madison 78-60. Lauren Brown was named Most Outstanding Player.

2016: JAMES MADISON

In 2016, James Madison won a second straight CAA title. The Dukes defeated Drexel 60-46. Jazman Gwathmey won a third MOP award.

2015: JAMES MADISON

James Madison won the CAA title in 2015. The Dukes defeated Hofstra, 62-56. Jazman Gwathmey won a second straight MOP.

2014: JAMES MADISON

In 2014, James Madison defeated Delaware 70-45. Jazman Gwathmey was named MOP.

2013: DELAWARE

Delaware repeated as CAA champions in 2013. They defeated Drexel, 59-56. Elena Delle Donne won the tournament MOP for a second time.

2012: DELAWARE

Delaware won its first CAA title in 2012. They defeated Drexel, 59-543. Elena Delle Donne was named tournament MOP.

2011: JAMES MADISON

James Madison repeated as CAA champs in 2011, defeating Delaware 67-61. Dawn Evans repeated as MOP.

2010: JAMES MADISON

In 2010, James Madison defeated Old Dominion 67-53. Dawn Evans was named MOP.

2009: DREXEL

Drexel was the team that ended Old Dominion’s run in the CAA. The Dragons defeated James Madison 64-58. Gabriela Moarginean was named tournament MOP.

2008: OLD DOMINION

In 2008, Old Dominion defeated VCU 71-64. Shahida Williams on the Most Outstanding Player award.

2007: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated James Madison again in 2007, 78-70. T.J. Jordan won her second MOP award.

2006: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated James Madison, 58-54. T.J. Jordan was named MOP.

2005: OLD DOMINION

In 2005, Old Dominion needed overtime to defeat Delaware. The Monarchs won 78-74. Shareese Grant won the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award for the third time.

2004: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated George Mason, 85-81. Sharesse Grant won a second straight tournament MVP award.

2003: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated Delaware, 66-58. Shareese Grant was named tournament MVP.

2002: OLD DOMINION

In 2002, Old Dominion crushed UNC Wilmington 76-48. Okeisha Howard was MVP.

2001: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion continued its dominance in 2001, defeated James Madison 66-62. Monique Coker was named tournament MVP.

2000: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated UNC Wilmington, 92-49, in 2000. Natalie Diaz was her second consecutive MVP award.

1999: OLD DOMINION

In 1999, Old Dominion defeated East Carolina, 73-67. Natalie Diaz was named tournament MVP.

1998: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated American, 82-49. Ticha Penecheiro won a second MVP award.

1997: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion won its sixth CAA title in-a-row in 1997. They defeated East Carolina, 83-64. Clarisse Machanguana was named tournament MVP for a second time.

1996: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion won the title in 1996. The Monarchs defeated James Madison 84-58. Clarisse Machanguana was named tournament MVP.

1995: OLD DOMINION

In 1995, Old Dominion repeated James Madison 63-44. Future WNBA star Ticha Penicheiro was named tournament MVP.

1994: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion won the CAA in 1994, defeating George Mason 78-61. Celeste Hill became the first woman to win three MVP awards.

1993: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion won the CAA in 1993. They defeated William & Mary, 65-51. Celeste Hill was named tournament MVP.

1992: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion kicked off its reign of CAA supremacy in 1992. The Monarchs defeated East Carolina, 80-75. Celeste Hill was named tournament MVP.

1991: RICHMOND

Richmond defeated East Carolina, 88-70, in 1991. Ginny Norton was named tournament MVP.

1990: RICHMOND

In 1990, Richmond knocked off James Madison 47-46. Pam Bryant was named tournament MVP.

1989: JAMES MADISON

James Madison defeated Richmond in 1989, 55-45. Carolina Denh-Duhr was named tournament MVP.

1988: JAMES MADISON

James Madison won its third straight CAA title in 1988. The Dukes defeated George Mason, 87-72. Sydney Beasley was named tournament MVP.

1987: JAMES MADISON

James Madison repeated in 1987, defeating America 74-62. Sydney Beasley was tournament MVP.

1986: JAMES MADISON

James Madison won the tournament in 1986, defeated East Carolina 66-62. Lisa Squirewell, of East Carolina, was named tournament MVP.

1985: EAST CAROLINA

In 1985, East Carolina repeated as champions. They defeated James Madison 65-59.

1984: EAST CAROLINA

East Carolina defeated Richmond, 54-39, in the first-ever conference tournament finals in 1984.